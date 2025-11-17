Tokyo tops 2025 ranking of the world’s richest cities

Long powered by its leadership in technology, automotive engineering, and precision manufacturing, Tokyo continues to set the benchmark for operational efficiency and innovation-driven growth.

The New York–Newark–Jersey City metropolitan area follows closely with $2.49 trillion, maintaining its role as the financial heartbeat of the global economy. Its influence spans investment banking, tech startups, real estate, and digital media. Greater Los Angeles ranks third at $1.62 trillion, driven by a diversified economy that blends entertainment, technology, aerospace, and green innovation.

The top 10 list underscores the geographic breadth of global economic power. London ($1.47 trillion) and Paris ($1.39 trillion) remain Europe’s leading financial and cultural hubs, while Seoul ($1.42 trillion) emerges as Asia’s fifth-strongest economy, reflecting South Korea’s advances in electronics and digital technology. Shanghai rounds out the top tier at 10th place with $1.14 trillion, strengthening its position as a global financial and logistics hub.

According to the report, the world’s largest cities “form the economic backbone of the global economy—commanding capital, innovation, and influence at an unparalleled scale.” Collectively, the top 10 cities account for nearly one-third of global GDP, illustrating how economic activity is increasingly concentrated in major urban centers.

The rankings also highlight a broader shift in economic gravity toward Asia, with Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, and Hong Kong all featured prominently. CEOWORLD emphasizes that urban wealth rests not only on GDP but on a wider ecosystem of talent, innovation capacity, infrastructure, and global connectivity that enables cities to attract capital and sustain long-term growth.

