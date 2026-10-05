Japan to bolster threat hunting for critical infrastructure systems

The government will develop methods to detect cyberattacks based on information regarding threats and share them with private-sector firms, in order to prevent possible crises caused by infrastructure shutdowns during a contingency.

Threat hunting, or searching for hidden threats in systems, is one of the methods of active cyberdefense, related legislation for which took effect on Thursday. The government's National Cybersecurity Office will use specific information on possible threats to recreate attacks in a virtual environment and develop and test threat detection methods that can be used by the private sector.

The Defense Ministry will also provide direct assistance, including dispatching personnel to critical infrastructure operators at their request, drawing on its threat-hunting capabilities developed through the Self-Defense Forces' information systems.

The NCO and the Defense Ministry included related expenses in their budget requests for fiscal 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would expand international cybercrime knowledge exchange.