Operations of the supercomputer have been suspended while Riken investigates when the breach occurred, how the unauthorized access was detected and the extent of the potential damage.

The Education Ministry has instructed the institute to conduct a comprehensive investigation and restore the system as soon as possible.

According to the ministry, Riken initially reported the incident on Friday as an information security breach. The institute subsequently provided updates confirming the suspension of Fugaku's operations and the possibility that data may have been exposed.

The compromised system is used to access and manage the supercomputer. The potential scope of the leak depends on the information stored by individual users, meaning that research-related data could also have been affected.

However, Riken said it had not identified any confirmed cases of research findings being leaked externally.

"At this point, we are not aware of concrete cases where research results have leaked to the outside," the institute said in a statement.

Riken estimates that up to 4,597 users may have been affected by the incident. It also reported attempts to access computer systems outside the institute using data obtained through the breach.

Developed jointly by Riken and Fujitsu Ltd., Fugaku began full-scale operations in March 2021, replacing the K supercomputer, which was decommissioned in 2019.

The system is located at Riken’s Center for Computational Science in Kobe, western Japan. It serves as a major platform for advanced simulations in scientific research and the development of industrial and military technologies.

Named after Mount Fuji, Fugaku was ranked the world's fastest supercomputer in terms of computing speed when it first entered operation.

Earlier, it was reported infrastructure damage from the Kumamoto earthquake had been estimated at 1.1 trillion yen.