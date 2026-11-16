Japan’ Subaru finally brings back six-speed Manual WRX

The gasoline-powered vehicle is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, meaning that a manual transmission model of the WRX is revived about seven years after production of such a model ended in 2019.

The new WRX features a stronger body and improved operability, according to the Japanese automaker. It also has a function to shorten the time between the pressing of the gas pedal and acceleration of the vehicle to offer more comfortable driving.

In addition, the model is equipped with Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology for manual transmission vehicles.

Its suggested retail price is 5.48 million yen. Subaru will take orders for the new WRX from Thursday. It set a monthly sales target at 330 units.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Suzuki had launched its first mini electric vehicle.