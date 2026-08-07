Japan spent record 6.28 trillion yen in currency market intervention on April 30

The intervention, totaling 6,278.7 billion yen, marked the largest single-day yen-buying, dollar-selling operation ever conducted by Japanese authorities. It surpassed the previous record of 5,918.5 billion yen, set on April 29, 2024.

Finance Ministry data covering the April-June period showed that Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market on three separate days, all during the country's Golden Week holiday period.

In addition to the April 30 operation, authorities purchased 780.2 billion yen on May 4 and 4,675.9 billion yen on May 6. Combined, the three interventions totaled 11.73 trillion yen.

The April–May operations marked Japan's first direct intervention in the foreign exchange market since July 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan approves 20 billion yen for Kumamoto earthquake recovery.