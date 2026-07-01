Japan sends medical team and vital supplies to save lives in earthquake-hit Venezuela

The team is expected to arrive as early as this week.

The Japan Disaster Relief Medical Team will consist of 42 specialists, including doctors and nurses, tasked with providing urgent medical assistance in the hardest-hit areas.

According to local authorities, the death toll from the June 24 earthquakes has already surpassed 1,900, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

In addition to medical personnel, Japan is preparing to send emergency relief supplies such as plastic containers, water purifiers, and other essential equipment to support recovery efforts and help stabilize conditions for survivors.

Earlier, it was reported that a three-year-old boy had been discovered alive after six days in Venezuelan earthquake rubble.