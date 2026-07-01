3yo found alive after six days in Venezuelan earthquake rubble

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the boy’s survival, calling it “a source of hope for our people.”

The rescue was carried out by a Jordanian team, and the child was immediately transferred for specialized medical care.

75,238 families affected by the quakes received assistance.

Support included 3,300 foreign rescue workers, 45 international delegations, 140 rescue dogs, 49 vehicles, and over 700,000 tons of humanitarian aid.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday that the death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that recently struck the country has risen to 1,943, with more than 10,000 injured.

It was reported earlier, the death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 1,719, with more than 5,000 people injured.