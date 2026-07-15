Japan sees first decline in visitors in 5 years

Although the first-half visitor tally topped 20 million for the second straight year, the decline was due to a slump in Chinese visitors.

Of the first-half total, 2,058,200 visitors came from mainland China, down 56.4 pct, 5,675,100 from South Korea, up 18.6 pct, and 3,972,200 from Taiwan, up 20.9 pct.

In June alone, the estimated number of inbound visitors dropped 6.8 pct from a year before to 3,148,600, the third straight monthly decrease.

Nevertheless, the number of visitors from South Korea and Taiwan hit respective June record highs.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan discussed landmark direct flight launch.