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    Japan sees first decline in visitors in 5 years

    14:55, 15 July 2026

    The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January-June fell 2.0 pct from a year before to 21,084,800, down for the first time in five years, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday, Jiji Press reported.

    Japan’s economy grows 1.8% in Q1, revised down
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Although the first-half visitor tally topped 20 million for the second straight year, the decline was due to a slump in Chinese visitors.  

    Of the first-half total, 2,058,200 visitors came from mainland China, down 56.4 pct, 5,675,100 from South Korea, up 18.6 pct, and 3,972,200 from Taiwan, up 20.9 pct.

    In June alone, the estimated number of inbound visitors dropped 6.8 pct from a year before to 3,148,600, the third straight monthly decrease.

    Nevertheless, the number of visitors from South Korea and Taiwan hit respective June record highs.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan discussed landmark direct flight launch.

    Japan Tourism World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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