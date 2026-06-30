Japan seen as key player after Carney calls for stronger middle-power cooperation

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 20, Carney warned of a “rupture in the world order,” saying major powers were increasingly acting with few constraints. He argued that countries outside the ranks of the world's largest powers were “not powerless” and could play a key role in rebuilding a rules-based international order.

Although Carney did not mention any country by name, his remarks were widely seen as directed at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has pursued a more unilateral approach to international affairs.

The report notes that growing rivalry between major powers and the weakening effectiveness of institutions such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization have fueled concerns over the future of the postwar rules-based order.

Japanese officials and experts stressed that multilateral cooperation remains essential for addressing global challenges, including climate change, pandemics and artificial intelligence governance. They also highlighted Japan's potential role as a bridge between the United States, Europe and Asia, while emphasizing that global governance can still be strengthened through dialogue and cooperation despite current challenges.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, agreed to strengthen cooperation on economic security, including ensuring stable energy supplies.