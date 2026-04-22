Japan records trade deficit in FY 2025 for 5th yr in row, hit by U.S. tariffs

Exports overall rose 4.0%, supported by demand for semiconductors and electronics, while imports edged up 0.5%, mainly due to communication devices. Shipments to the United States fell 6.6%, the first decline in five years, with auto exports plunging 15.9%.

Although Washington lowered tariffs on Japanese cars in September 2025 to 15% from the 27.5% imposed in April, they remain far above the 2.5% rate in place before President Donald Trump’s return to office.

For March 2026, Japan posted a 667 billion yen trade surplus, up 25.9% year-on-year, as crude oil imports rose for the third month in a row. Officials noted the figures reflected shipments before the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began in late February, adding that Japan has moved to secure alternative fuel supplies, including from the United States.

To note, Japan targets 25% share of global autonomous car market.