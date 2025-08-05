Japan record-high temperature of 41.8 C reported in Gunma Pref.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially reported a new record of 41.6 C in the same eastern Japan city, before issuing a higher reading. Authorities are urging people to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as making appropriate use of air conditioning and staying hydrated.

The conditions come as warm air has flowed in toward a low-pressure system moving east near the country's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The Kanto region, covering Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, was also likely affected by warm winds blowing down from mountains in a phenomenon called Foehn winds, the weather agency said.

Temperatures exceeded 40 C in around 10 locations in Kanto, itself a record number. The agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heatstroke alerts for 44 of Japan's 47 prefectures, the most since the 2021 introduction of the national system.

The previous record of 41.2 C had stood for about a week, after first being observed in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, in western Japan on Wednesday last week and in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, earlier on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported a heat wave triggers wildfire alerts across southern France, Spain, and Portugal.