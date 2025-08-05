Heat wave triggers wildfire alerts across southern France, Spain, Portugal

Meteo-France placed the southern French department of Aude on red alert for forest fires on Tuesday, the highest level, warning of “very high” risk due to scorching temperatures and dry winds, the French news broadcaster BFM TV reported.

The region around Carcassonne, recently hit by major wildfires in July, could see temperatures soar to 35C (95F) in Narbonne and Castelnaudary.

In early July, more than 1,000 firefighters were deployed to battle a blaze that burned over 2,000 hectares in Aude.

Nine other French departments, including Haute-Garonne, Herault, Gard and Bouches-du-Rhone, were placed under orange “high” alert for fire risk.

According to Meteo-France, "weather conditions make the risk of forest and vegetation fires starting and spreading very high compared to summer norms."

The heat wave extends beyond France.

In the Iberian Peninsula, daytime temperatures are currently 5 to 10C (41-50F) above seasonal averages, with several Spanish regions placed under orange alert, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

“The heat wave is likely to be long and persist at least until next Sunday,” Aemet said on X.

In Galicia, Spain, the fire in Vilardevos (Ourense) has scorched 570 hectares but was stabilized late Sunday, according to the Military Emergency Unit.

Efforts to prevent reignition continue, with over 100 personnel, 10 aircraft, and many ground vehicles mobilized, the Spanish broadcaster RTVE reported.

Meanwhile, three wildfires remain active in the A Coruna municipality of Ponteceso, affecting a combined area of over 400 hectares.

“There is intense arson activity, with around 50 warnings a day and weather conditions that aren't helping,” said Regional Rural Affairs Minister Maria Jose Gomez, urging the public to act responsibly.

Neighboring Portugal also faces critical conditions.

The Portuguese government declared a "very high" fire risk until Thursday amid the second heat wave of the summer, the Portuguese state news agency Lusa reported.

Over 25,700 hectares have burned in Portugal since the beginning of the year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Pedro Araujo, national operations officer of Portugal’s civil protection agency ANEPC, told that ongoing fires in Vila Real, Celorico de Basto, Fafe and Arcos de Valdevez could be brought under control on Monday, with more than 600 firefighters and 216 vehicles deployed.

Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral announced strict preventive measures throughout the week, banning access to forests, use of machinery in rural areas, and pyrotechnic devices.

