Japan ramps up safety push for 2026 World Cup travelers

The ministry has launched a new webpage for travel safety information during the international soccer event for the first time.

It will also establish temporary offices in cities hosting matches for the Japanese national team, known as Samurai Blue, and use an audio distribution platform to alert people to exercise caution.

On June 1, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi recorded a video with Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, urging people to register with the ministry’s Tabi-Regi safety information service for overseas travel.

“Please register with Tabi-Regi before departure. It will serve as a lifeline in an emergency,” Motegi said in a video from his meeting with Miyamoto at the Foreign Ministry.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pan American Health Organization issued public health guidelines for travelers and spectators attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup, advising fans to adopt preventive measures to ensure their safety during the tournament.