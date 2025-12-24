Japan provides $44 million grant aid to Kyrgyzstan

Japan's Ambassador Hirano Ryuichi and Kyrgyz Finance Minister Almaz Baketayev signed exchange notes.

JICA Resident Representative Nishigata Kotaro and Minister Almaz Baketayev signed the grant agreements to support major projects across energy, transport, healthcare, and human capital development.

Nearly 10 million US dollars will be directed to strengthen the training center for Kyrgyz electric grid operations, improve technical skills, and introduce energy-saving technologies.

Around 20 million US dollars will be channeled for the reconstruction of the Naryn River bridge on the Bishkek–Osh highway, enhancing connectivity with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Some 12 million US dollars will be granted to modernize medical equipment in southern referral hospitals, including the Osh Interregional United Clinical Hospital and the Osh Oncology Center.

2 million US dollars will be provided for the Economic and Social Development Program, equipping the Kyrgyz-Japan Human Development Center with modern ICT tools for education and research.

JICA emphasized that the agreements highlight the strong partnership between Japan and Kyrgyzstan, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable development and strengthening key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy.

It was written before, Kyrgyzstan and Japan partnered to launch joint digital university.