Japan imports about 770,000 tons of rice per year tariff-free, including up to 100,000 tons for consumption as staple food.

Rice imported by the private sector outside the quota face a tariff of 341 yen per kilogram.

Private-sector rice imports increased especially in summer amid uncertainties over the upcoming rice crop. Last year's imports included 20,979 tons in June and 26,397 tons in July. Imports fell back sharply starting in September when harvests began in earnest.

Notably, Kazakhstan breeds a new water-saving rice variety.