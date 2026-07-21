Japan to revitalize regional economies through industrial clusters

The government's comprehensive strategy for regional revitalization compiled last December was updated to create the new strategy, which covers a period through fiscal 2030 and places more emphasis on strengthening regional economies.

The region-by-region industry clusters will be established by the central government based on the 17 strategic fields pushed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

In addition, the regional future strategy calls for programs led by prefectural governments and municipal programs designed to make better use of local resources.

The strategy said the central government will consider securing additional budgets and expanding subsidies to support public-private investment and infrastructure development.

Earlier, it was reported that a monorail was inaugurated in Japan's Kesennuma to revive tourism after 2011 disaster.