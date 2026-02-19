Japan PM Takaichi's 2nd cabinet begins work

During an extraordinary cabinet meeting on the day, she decided to retain all 54 state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers. Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was re-elected prime minister in a vote in the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday, following the party's landslide victory in the February 8 general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower Diet chamber.

On the back of the big election win by the LDP, the second Takaichi cabinet is set to accelerate efforts to implement key policies, such as exempting food items from the consumption tax for a limited period of two years, strengthening the country's defense capabilities, and revising the Constitution.

"Bearing in mind the grave responsibilities we have for people who credited the Takaichi administration in the general election, we will run the government humbly yet boldly while listening to various opinions," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Kihara also said that he has been instructed by Takaichi to boost information dissemination globally regarding Japan's stance on territorial issues and its understanding of history.

The move comes as China has been escalating its criticism of Japan in the international community since Takaichi made remarks last November over a possible contingency concerning Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be at the center of its core interests.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated Sanae Takaichi on re-election as Japanese Prime Minister.