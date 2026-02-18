Tokayev congratulates Takaichi on re-election as Japanese PM

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sanae Takaichi on he re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

The Kazakh President highlighted that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia. He expressed confidence that the expanded strategic partnership, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sanae Takaichi success in her responsible work, as well as well-being and prosperity to the Japanese people.

Earlier, it was reported that Sanae Takaichi had been formally reelected as Japan's prime minister in parliament on Wednesday as the Diet convened a special session.