Japan PM Takaichi to face opposition leaders in 60-minute debate

The debate is set to begin at 3 p.m. and last for 60 minutes, 15 minutes longer than usual for such sessions.

As conditions for returning to parliamentary proceedings, opposition parties in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, had demanded that a debate session and intensive deliberations by the Upper House Budget Committee be held following allegations that a secretary to Takaichi had been involved in creating defamatory videos targeting rivals in elections. The LDP agreed to both conditions.

The ruling and opposition camps will continue discussing specific dates for the proposed intensive deliberations.

As previously reported, Japan is set to target stable nominal GDP growth of over 3%.