Japan to target stable nominal GDP growth of over 3%

We will thoroughly strengthen our comprehensive national power by taking advantage of the latent strength of Japan and the Japanese people, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy. "That is the mission of the Takaichi administration."

The government plans to coordinate further with the ruling parties and aims to adopt the basic policy at a cabinet meeting in mid-July.

The draft features a medium- to long-term economic and fiscal management plan for fiscal 2027 to 2040 based on Takaichi's "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy.

It calls for public-private investments exceeding 370 trillion yen in 17 strategic fields, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, as part of efforts to increase the country's nominal GDP to 1,100 trillion yen by fiscal 2040.