Japan PM Takaichi airs intention to dissolve lower house for election soon

Takaichi shared the plan with senior ruling coalition members of her Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party during a meeting the same day.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office, JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura said Takaichi wants to dissolve the lower house "at an early stage" and she will explain her plan on Monday.

Asked if she plans the move on Jan. 23, Takaichi told reporters separately that it would come "at an early stage of the regular parliamentary session," without giving a specific date.

If the powerful chamber is dissolved shortly after the 150-day session kicks off, official campaigning for a general election may begin on either Jan. 27 or Feb. 3, with voting possibly held on Feb. 8 or Feb. 15, respectively.

LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki told reporters separately that the administration will seek a public mandate for Takaichi's progressive fiscal policy, as well as its plan to update the government's key security documents through the upcoming election.

It will be the first lower house race since the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party, known as Nippon Ishin, formed a coalition in October, but Suzuki said the two parties do not plan, in principle, to coordinate in election districts. As a result, their candidates may compete against each other in some districts.

Securing public backing for the policies specified in the two parties' coalition agreement is another reason for holding the election, Suzuki said, adding that his party will speed up preparations for the race.

The snap election is set to be held less than a year and a half after the previous one. Under Japan's Constitution, members of the lower chamber serve four-year terms unless the chamber is dissolved.

Takaichi's Cabinet has maintained a high popularity since she took office in October even though the LDP-JIP ruling bloc holds only a razor-thin majority in the lower house.

The coalition remains a minority in the House of Councillors and must work with opposition parties to pass bills.

Opposition forces have criticized the idea of an early snap election, saying it could delay parliamentary enactment of the draft initial budget for fiscal 2026 starting in April, despite Takaichi's pledge to prioritize carrying out her policies.

Jun Azumi, secretary general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called Takaichi's decision "unreasonable," adding that he finds "intolerable" her attitude of "demanding a free hand on the back of high approval ratings."

Tetsuo Saito, leader of the opposition Komeito party, said the lower house dissolution will lack a "just cause" and "make light of people's lives."

Backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai, Komeito had been the LDP's partner for 26 years. However, their partnership ended in October due to the LDP's handling of its fundraising scandal that hit them in the past two national elections.

The CDPJ and Komeito are now considering forming a new party, according to sources familiar with the matter, seeking more coordination in an apparent effort to put pressure on the ruling camp.

Suzuki said the government will try to "curb the (negative) impact on the economy as much as possible" by swiftly implementing the 18.3 trillion yen ($115 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March, which contains steps to address rising living costs.

As reported earlier, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung gifted a drum set to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following their summit.