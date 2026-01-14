South Korean President gifts Japan's Sanae Takaichi with drum set
President Lee Jae Myung gifted a drum set to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following their summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, in another gesture of friendship for Takaichi, who once played heavy metal drums, Yonhap reports.
Following their summit talks Tuesday that sought deeper bilateral relations, Lee gave Takaichi a drum set made by the Korean brand Markers and a pair of drums crafted by a Korean lacquerware artisan.
The two leaders had staged an impromptu drum performance to K-pop songs during their informal meeting, after which they exchanged signed drumsticks.
Lee also presented Takaichi with red ginseng products as well as pills and powder made from "cheonggukjang," a fermented soybean paste similar to Japan's "natto."
For Takaichi's husband, Lee prepared a traditional Korean bronzeware set and Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Cheong Wa Dae said the bronzeware was intended as a gesture wishing the couple good health, while the smartwatch was meant to help with health management.
In return, Takaichi presented Lee with a Casio wristwatch equipped with solar charging and made with biomass plastic, reflecting the president's fondness for hiking, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Takaichi also gave first lady Kim Hea Kyung a set of cosmetic brushes and a pouch made by Akashiya, a Nara-based company specializing in calligraphy brushes, it added.
Earlier, President Lee urged 3-way cooperation with Tokyo and Beijing in summit with the Japanese PM.