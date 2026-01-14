South Korean President gifts Japan's Sanae Takaichi with drum set

Following their summit talks Tuesday that sought deeper bilateral relations, Lee gave Takaichi a drum set made by the Korean brand Markers and a pair of drums crafted by a Korean lacquerware artisan.

Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung's official X account

The two leaders had staged an impromptu drum performance to K-pop songs during their informal meeting, after which they exchanged signed drumsticks.

Lee also presented Takaichi with red ginseng products as well as pills and powder made from "cheonggukjang," a fermented soybean paste similar to Japan's "natto."

Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung's official X account

For Takaichi's husband, Lee prepared a traditional Korean bronzeware set and Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Cheong Wa Dae said the bronzeware was intended as a gesture wishing the couple good health, while the smartwatch was meant to help with health management.

Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung's official X account

In return, Takaichi presented Lee with a Casio wristwatch equipped with solar charging and made with biomass plastic, reflecting the president's fondness for hiking, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung's official X account

Takaichi also gave first lady Kim Hea Kyung a set of cosmetic brushes and a pouch made by Akashiya, a Nara-based company specializing in calligraphy brushes, it added.

Earlier, President Lee urged 3-way cooperation with Tokyo and Beijing in summit with the Japanese PM.