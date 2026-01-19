Japan PM Takaichi plans to dissolve lower house on Friday

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Takaichi said she would put her position on the line and ask voters to decide whether she should continue as prime minister. Voting is expected on Feb. 8, with official campaigning set to begin on Jan. 27, according to senior members of the ruling parties.

The election will be the first since Takaichi took office as Japan’s first female prime minister on Oct. 21. It will also be the first since her Liberal Democratic Party formed a new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party the day before she assumed office.

Takaichi aims to use strong approval ratings for her Cabinet to secure public backing for her fiscal approach and the new coalition framework. She has described her policy direction as responsible yet aggressive.

The planned vote comes less than a year and a half after the previous lower house election in October 2024. Under Japan’s Constitution, lower house members serve 4-year terms unless the chamber is dissolved early.

Takaichi has faced challenges managing parliament, as the ruling bloc holds only a narrow majority in the lower house and remains a minority in the upper house, making cooperation with opposition parties necessary to pass legislation.

Opposition forces are preparing to challenge the government. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party agreed last week to form the Centrist Reform Alliance, which would become the largest opposition group in the upcoming election.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may visit the United States around March 20 for talks with President Donald Trump.