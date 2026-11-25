The government is expected to start accepting applications as early as June 2027, aiming to launch the secondary capital system in spring 2028.

Officials plan to release the basic concept and share more details soon.

In October, the government approved a cabinet order setting requirements for designation as secondary capitals. Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures meet the requirements, including being located in areas that can avoid simultaneous damage with the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as criteria related to population, economic scale and the presence of central government offices.

All four prefectures want designation as secondary capitals and are expected to be designated if they apply after signing cooperation agreements with ordinance-designated cities.

Earlier, it was reported that the Japanese government conducted a crisis management drill assuming the first domestic Ebola case on Tuesday, in light of the World Health Organization’s international emergency declaration regarding the ongoing outbreak in Congo.