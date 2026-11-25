The government has held an annual infectious disease response drill since 2023, and this year’s drill was the first to address the highly lethal disease.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, related cabinet members and the head of the Japan Institute for Health Security participated in the drill.

During the drill, participants checked initial responses following an imaginary report that an Ebola patient had been confirmed in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, which has an international airport.

The prime minister instructed officials to make every effort to prevent the virus from spreading, provide information based on scientific knowledge and ensure the safety and security of people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) had climbed to 5,568, with 11,376 infections reported since the outbreak began.