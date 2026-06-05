Japan plans nuclear reactor replacements by 2050

Rising electricity demand, driven in part by the growth of artificial intelligence use, is expected to strain Japan’s power supply.

However, soaring global construction costs for nuclear plants cast doubt on whether the replacements will proceed as envisioned.

Under the revised 2025 energy plan, the government aims for nuclear power to provide 20% of electricity by fiscal 2040. Restarting existing reactors alone will not meet this target, making replacements essential.

Industry estimates suggest that by the 2040s, Japan could face a shortfall of 5.5 million kilowatts - roughly the output of five reactors. With reactor lifespans capped at 60 years and many already operating for half a century, replacements are becoming urgent.

Currently, 24 reactors across 11 power stations are being decommissioned. Some of the replacement reactors could be built at the Mihama power station in Fukui Prefecture and the Sendai complex in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan launched a nuclear waste site survey on Minamitori Island.