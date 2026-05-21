Japan launches nuclear waste site survey on Minamitori Island

The preliminary survey represents the initial phase of a three-stage, 20-year effort to choose a permanent waste storage site from nuclear power generation. It is the fourth such site in Japan, after Suttsu, Kamoenai, and Genkai.

On Wednesday, Japan’s industry minister approved the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s project. The plan includes surveying Minamitori Island in its entirety and the seabed along its coast.

“We will proceed carefully and steadily with the survey. We hope to conduct such surveys in as many regions across the country as possible,” said the organization’s president, Akira Yamaguchi.

Minamitori Island differs from the other three municipalities in that it has no civilian residents. Situated approximately 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo, the island is exclusively staffed by Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel and government officials.

The process for selecting the final disposal site for highly radioactive waste includes a preliminary survey, an initial investigation, and a detailed investigation.

The initial phase is projected to last two years and will include assessing land conditions and volcanic activity using published geological sources. Participating municipalities are eligible for grants of up to 2 billion yen ($12.6 million).

In March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry requested a survey for Minamitori Island, and Mayor Masaaki Shibuya of Ogasawara approved it the next month.

Since Minamitori Island is under the jurisdiction of the metropolitan government, moving to the next stage after the survey requires approval from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who has not yet stated her position.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Japan’s southwestern island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, and no tsunami warning was issued.