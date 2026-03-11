Japan picks 61 goods, techs for priority investment

The designations were approved at a meeting of the Japan Growth Strategy Council, chaired by Takaichi.

We will find possible pathways for Japan to win, Takaichi said at the meeting, instructing her ministers to hammer out specific aid measures and investment amounts.

The 61 goods and technologies were selected from 17 areas, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The government presented a draft investment roadmap for 27 of the designated goods and technologies, including AI robots, semiconductors, small drones, land-based aquaculture, gaming and next-generation ships.

Earlier, it was reported Japan's economy expanded an annualized real 1.3 percent in the October-December quarter, upgraded from an initially reported increase of 0.2 percent, driven up by stronger business investment and private spending.