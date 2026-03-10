Japan economy grows 1.3% in Q4 2025, revised up, on stronger investment
Japan's economy expanded an annualized real 1.3 percent in the October-December quarter, upgraded from an initially reported increase of 0.2 percent, driven up by stronger business investment and private spending, government data showed Tuesday, Kyodo reported.
It marked the first expansion in two quarters. Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, climbed 0.3% from the previous quarter, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.1% increase, the Cabinet Office said.
GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.
In the latest GDP data, capital spending rose 1.3% in the three months through December, revised up from a 0.2% increase, while public investment was adjusted to a 0.5% dip from a 1.3% decline.
Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, advanced 0.3% in the October-December period, up from a 0.1% increase.
The revision was due to a reduction in the margin of decline for spending on toys, games, fisheries, and outlays for dining, a Cabinet Office official said.
Exports and imports both contracted 0.3%, unchanged from the preliminary reading.
Nominal GDP expanded an annualized rate of 3.5%, climbing from a 2.3% gain reported earlier.
As reported earlier, Japan's real wages were up 1.4% in Jan., 1st rise in 13 months, as inflation slows.