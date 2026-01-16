Japan mines rare earths from the deep sea first in the world

These deep-sea resources, known as rare earth mud, could help Japan reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers for critical minerals used in electronics, renewable energy, and high-tech industries.

Using the deep-sea exploration vessel Chikyu, researchers plan to test mining and refining operations at depths of up to 6,000 meters. The project aims to develop a continuous supply system for ore selection, refining, and productization.

Collage credit: JAMSTEC/ Canva

Japan also hopes the initiative will boost technology transfer to private marine survey companies and strengthen domestic marine-related industries.

Research also focuses on improving ocean monitoring through advanced robotics. Cooperative control of multiple AUVs and deep-sea terminal docking will allow more efficient data collection.

AI-powered analysis and digital modeling will support industrialization and international deployment, including collaboration with Pacific island nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed to deepen economic security cooperation, including strengthening supply chains of critical minerals.