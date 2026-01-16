Japan, Italy agree to cooperate on economic security, critical minerals
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed to deepen economic security cooperation, including strengthening supply chains of critical minerals, Kyodo reports.
Takaichi said at a joint press appearance with Meloni after their meeting in Tokyo that the two nations also upgraded their current "strategic" partnership to a "special strategic" partnership to strengthen ties in various fields, such as security and culture.
