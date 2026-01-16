EN
    Japan, Italy agree to cooperate on economic security, critical minerals

    09:25, 16 January 2026

    Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed to deepen economic security cooperation, including strengthening supply chains of critical minerals, Kyodo reports. 

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shake hands ahead of their talks in Tokyo on Jan. 16, 2026.
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Takaichi said at a joint press appearance with Meloni after their meeting in Tokyo that the two nations also upgraded their current "strategic" partnership to a "special strategic" partnership to strengthen ties in various fields, such as security and culture.

    As reported earlier, Japan asked UAE, Saudi Arabia for stable crude oil supplies.

