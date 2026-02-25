Japan launches online school with VTuber teachers

The project focuses not only on distance learning, but also on building an emotional connection between students and their virtual mentors. Each teacher has a distinctive anime waifu or bishonen style design, along with a unique personality and teaching approach. According to the company, this format is intended to boost motivation and student engagement.

Wish High classes are taught by active VTuber creators and cover subjects including mathematics, English, physics, chemistry, geography, Japanese and world history, classical literature. Tuition costs $64 per month per course.

The platform is open not only to school age students, but also to adult learners.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that anime films from major Japanese franchises were included in the list of animated feature films eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards.