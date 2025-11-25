Anime enters the race for the Oscars

This year 35 animated feature films have been approved for participation. Among the contenders are notable projects from popular anime franchises, including Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and The Legend of Hei 2. The list also includes the action animated film KPop Demon Hunters, developed by Sony and inspired by Korean pop culture.

Some titles have not yet completed the required qualifying release and must meet all Academy rules to continue in the voting process. The five nominees will be selected by members of the Animation Branch, along with other Academy members who complete the minimum viewing requirement. Animated films may also qualify in additional categories, including Best Picture.

Confirmed submissions include: All Operators Are Currently Unavailable, Arco, The Bad Guys 2, Black Butterflies, Boys Go to Jupiter, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Fixed, The Twits, Zootopia 2.

At the same time, the Academy announced the lists of eligible Documentary Feature Films and International Feature Films.

Preliminary voting will begin on December 8 and close on December 12, 2025. Shortlists will be published on December 16, and nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026.

The 98th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 territories.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that KPop Demon Hunters became a global hit on streaming platforms. The film set a Netflix viewership record and surpassed the series Squid Game.