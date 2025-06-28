Japanese diet may help in fight against depression, study shows

The Japan Institute for Health Security assessed the benefits of a traditional "Japanese-style diet" comprising of soy products, cooked vegetables, mushrooms, fish, seaweed, and green tea, along with a modified version that added fruit, fresh vegetables and dairy products.

While there are few studies on the Japanese diet's impact on mental health, such assessments of the Mediterranean diet -- which consists of vegetables, whole grains, olive oil and fish -- and depression have previously been conducted, the institute said.

"Further research is required, but we hope the evidence shown among Japanese people can be used for public health measures in workplaces and areas concerning the prevention of depression," it said in a press release.

The self-reported study was conducted among 12,499 employees from five companies, of whom 88 percent were male with an average age of 42.5 years.

A total of 30.9 percent of the cohort exhibited depressive symptoms, but those who followed a typical Japanese diet were found to be less likely to do so. The researchers made efforts to isolate other potential factors that could influence the results.

The institute said certain foods in the diet could be linked to improved well-being. Seaweed, soy products and the folic acid in vegetables assist in releasing neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, while oily fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids has anti-inflammatory effects.

