Japan asks UAE, Saudi Arabia for stable crude oil supplies

Japan and the Middle East nations are also set to promote cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and the space industry.

Japan and the UAE agreed to aim for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Akazawa said in a press conference Tuesday night during his trip to the UAE. He stressed that he looks forward to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's planned visit to Japan next month.

In Saudi Arabia, Akazawa announced Japan's official participation in the 2030 World Exposition in Riyadh.

He signed with the Saudi side a memorandum comprising a total of 13 items involving the public and private sectors.

To note, Saudi Arabia and Japan signed memorandum on peaceful use of space.