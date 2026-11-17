In its latest report released on Monday, the institute confirmed 60 new infections and 36 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, highlighting the continued spread of the virus.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), warned that the outbreak remains out of control more than six months after it was first declared. He pointed to several challenges hampering the response, including attacks on healthcare workers, delays in salary payments to medical staff and a shortage of essential resources.

The outbreak, which began in April 2026, is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. According to the report, no vaccine or treatment has yet been licensed specifically for this strain.

Earlier, it was reported Kenya discharged its last Ebola patient, and was awaiting an outbreak-free declaration.