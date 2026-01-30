Japan hits historic 42.4M visitor record in 2025

The yearly total exceeded 40 million for the first time since records started in 1950. The Immigration Services Agency credited the result to the yen's weakening and a rise in the frequency of regular international passenger flights.

In 2025, a combined 9.23 million South Koreans entered Japan, up from 8.63 million the previous year, making up the largest group by country or region of origin, followed by 7.22 million entrants from mainland China, up from 5.49 million.

By residence category, 38.46 million foreign entrants, or 98.1% of the total, were for short-term visits, including tourists, up from 33.36 million; 180,000 were for education, up from 170,000. Both metrics hit record highs.

