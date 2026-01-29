Female candidates account for record 24.4% in Japan lower house poll

A total of 313 women are running in the election, compared to 314 in 2024. However, the proportion still falls short of the goal of having nearly equal numbers of male and female candidates, as mandated by the country's law promoting gender equality in politics.

Of the parties, Sanseito has the highest percentage of female candidates, with 43.2 percent of its 190 candidates being women. The Japanese Communist Party fielded 67 female candidates, accounting for 38.1 percent of its total candidates.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party put forward 43 women, or 12.8 percent of 337 candidates. The number is down from 55, or 16.1 percent, in the 2024 election when the party's slush-fund scandal prompted it to recruit more women and younger candidates.

Among the LDP's coalition partners, the Japan Innovation Party has 14.6 percent women among its 89 candidates, while the newly formed main opposition, the Centrist Reform Alliance, has 19.9 percent women among its 47 candidates.

Previously, it was reported early voting for next month's House of Representatives election began Wednesday at Japanese diplomatic missions across the world and designated locations in Japan.