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    Japan hit with flu outbreak, all 47 prefectures affected

    19:19, 2 October 2026

    A nationwide outbreak of influenza has been reported in Japan, JIJI PRESS reports.

    Japan, flu, outbreak
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    Japan’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the average number of flue cases per medical institution has exceeded the critical threshold of 1.0 across all 47 prefectures.

    According to the ministry, during the week through Sunday the average number of patients at some 3,000 medical institutions stood at 7.17.

    Despite a slight dip from the previous week, the Health Ministry urged caution, saying the decline 'may be temporary'.

    The highest number of 42.50 people per clinic was logged in Okinawa. Saitama, Ibaraki, Aichi, and Gifu prefectures were heavily impacted, breaching the government’s alert level of 10.

    The local authorities advise the public to properly wash their hands and cover their mouth when coughing.

    Earlier, it was reported a surge in swine flue cases had been registered in New Delhi.

    Japan JIJI Press Healthcare Outbreak World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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