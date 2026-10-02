Japan hit with flu outbreak, all 47 prefectures affected

Japan’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the average number of flue cases per medical institution has exceeded the critical threshold of 1.0 across all 47 prefectures.

According to the ministry, during the week through Sunday the average number of patients at some 3,000 medical institutions stood at 7.17.

Despite a slight dip from the previous week, the Health Ministry urged caution, saying the decline 'may be temporary'.

The highest number of 42.50 people per clinic was logged in Okinawa. Saitama, Ibaraki, Aichi, and Gifu prefectures were heavily impacted, breaching the government’s alert level of 10.

The local authorities advise the public to properly wash their hands and cover their mouth when coughing.

Earlier, it was reported a surge in swine flue cases had been registered in New Delhi.