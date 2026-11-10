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    Dual listing: Japanese startup readies for country’s biggest IPO

    19:16, 10 November 2026

    Tokyo-based startup Sakana AI K.K. has begun preparations for an initial public offering in autumn 2027, JIJI PRESS reports.

    IPO
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    The generative artificial intelligence developer is considering a possibility of going public on Japanese and U.S. stock exchanges, informed sources said.

    This will likely be one of the largest IPOs for a startup in Japan.

    Sakana AI developed into a so-called unicorn company, or a privately held firm valued at more than 1 billion dollars, only a year after it was founded in 2023 by a researcher from U.S. technology giant Google and others.

    The company's AI technology is among candidates for a domestic AI model that the Japanese government plans to introduce into the Self-Defense Forces' systems.

    Earlier, it was reported that Samsung and SK Hynix shares had jumped as Anthropic moved toward IPO.

    Japan IPO JIJI Press Business, companies World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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