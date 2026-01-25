Japan gears up for Lower House election following Takaichi’s dissolution move

Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said at a press conference in Chiba, east of Tokyo, that the ruling bloc aims to “build a strong economy by decisively implementing responsible and proactive fiscal policies” advocated by the prime minister.

Referring to the Japan Innovation Party’s entry into the ruling bloc following the departure of the LDP’s former coalition partner Komeito, Kobayashi said the February 8 Lower House election would serve as “a vote to ask the public whether Takaichi or another figure should lead state governance under a new political framework.”

Meanwhile, Tetsuo Saito, co-leader of the newly established Centrist Reform Alliance and former head of Komeito, told a press conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, that his party would push for a permanent reduction of the consumption tax on food to zero, while exploring ways to finance the measure.

He noted that the centrists’ campaign platform includes the creation of a new state-run fund to finance the tax cut, adding that “the central issue of the election debate will be funding.”

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the House of Representatives on Friday, setting a snap general election for February 8 as she seeks voter approval for her economic and security agenda.