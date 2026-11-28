The Japanese government will finalize the documents' wording after reviewing proposals from its expert panel and the outcome of discussions at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the sources said Friday.

As noted, nuclear-powered submarines can stay underwater longer and travel faster than diesel-powered ones. They can be equipped with vertical launch systems for long-range missiles and are, therefore, expected to be used to provide a counterstrike capability, or the ability to strike enemy bases.

Nuclear submarines “would allow crew members to engage in operations at a higher level of safety,” Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

However, the costs of building nuclear submarines are said to reach trillions of yen. Another issue is how to develop specialized human resources.

As written earlier, Japan’s Suzuki plans to launch rare EV battery production in 2029.