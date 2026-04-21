Japan eases arms export rules to enable weapons sales

The changes, approved by the Cabinet and the National Security Council, mark a significant shift in defense policy for a country that has touted itself as a "peace-loving nation" under its war-renouncing Constitution since its defeat in World War II.

They come as the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a national security hawk, aims to strengthen the country's defense industry amid what the administration has called Japan's most severe security environment since the end of World War II.

In a social media post after the changes were announced, Takaichi wrote that "no country can now safeguard its own peace and security alone, making it necessary to have partners that support each other in areas including defense equipment."

The revisions to the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" and their implementation guidelines scrap rules that limit exports to five noncombat categories -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

While the revisions in principle prohibit the export of arms to countries where conflict is taking place, they do allow for exceptions "in special circumstances" that take into consideration Japan's security needs.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan "will uphold its fundamental principles as a peace-loving nation built over more than 80 years since the end of the war."

Defense equipment would be divided into "weapons" and "non-weapons" categories, based on whether or not they have lethal or destructive capability.

Exports of non-weapons such as warning and control radar systems face no restrictions, while those of weapons including destroyers and missiles are limited to countries that have signed agreements with Japan on protecting classified information related to defense equipment and technology.

Japan currently has agreements with 17 countries including the United States and Britain.

The changes, which state that parliament will only be notified of weapon exports after government approval, are likely to draw criticism from opposition parties. They have argued parliament should give prior approval to avoid Japan becoming involved in exacerbating conflicts or fueling arms races.

The NSC will examine and decide whether to approve weapon exports. The next-generation fighter jet being developed with Britain and Italy will be an exception requiring Cabinet approval.

The country will also boost its monitoring capabilities to ensure proper management of equipment after export by dispatching government officials to recipient militaries for regular checks on how they are being kept.

The decision comes after a meeting on Monday of the NSC attended by Takaichi, Kihara, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and others to discuss the proposals.

As written before, nearly half of Japanese people oppose lifting their country's export ban on lethal weapons, a Jiji Press public opinion poll showed in March.