Japan donates equipment to support pottery training project in Jordan

The project aims to strengthen cooperation in vocational education and training by providing essential equipment donated by the Japanese Embassy to enhance Beit Al Bawadi’s capacity in pottery training and production, thereby creating new employment opportunities in the craft sector.



Talking at the handover ceremony, Princess Basma expressed appreciation for Japan’s support in helping the company fulfill its mission to train Jordanian artisans and revive the traditional pottery craft, which reflects Jordan’s cultural heritage and identity.



The Princess noted the partnership between JOHUD and the Japanese Embassy is part of the "strong" Jordanian-Japanese cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly in promoting human development, vocational education, and professional training.



In turn, JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani reaffirmed Beit Al Bawadi’s mission to empower local communities through training, skills development, and fostering creativity while preserving Jordan’s traditional handicrafts.



She added that Beit Al Bawadi is "more than just a ceramics project, which embodies stories of resilience and ambition among women and youth, demonstrating their creativity and skills while safeguarding Jordan’s artisanal legacy with innovation and modernity."



Daghistani noted the importance of Japan’s support under human security projects, aiming to train around 1,200 women, youth, refugees, and persons with disabilities over two years.



So far, 600 trainees have completed the first phase, with the remaining participants are set to join next year to further strengthen local craftsmanship and heritage preservation across the Kingdom, she added.



Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki expressed pride in the partnership with JOHUD and Beit Al Bawadi to provide vocational training in pottery for vulnerable communities, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to supporting Beit Al Bawadi’s mission and improving the livelihoods of targeted groups.

