Japan considers Kazakhstan one of its key economic partners

The Japanese Minister noted that Kazakhstan currently holds a central place in Japan’s foreign policy agenda and is regarded by Tokyo as one of its key economic partners, playing an important role in ensuring sustainable economic development and the diversification of global supply chains.

He underscored the significance of agreements signed during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Japan in 2025, calling them a strong foundation for elevating bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Referring to Kazakhstan as an “energy giant,” Kiuchi emphasized its importance in global energy security and expressed Japan’s interest in deepening collaboration in energy, critical minerals, green transformation, and high technologies.

Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing measures to boost economic growth and competitiveness, including major infrastructure and industrial projects aimed at positioning the country as a leading transit and investment hub in Eurasia.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Earlier, it was reported that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan are launching a joint $3 million project to help Kazakhstan respond to the declining water level of the Caspian Sea.