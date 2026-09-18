Japan braces for possible typhoon approach during five-day holiday

The season's 25th typhoon is projected to move northward and become stronger, possibly approaching Honshu, the largest of Japan's four main islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

As of early Thursday in Japan, Dujuan was moving north-northeast at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, with an atmospheric pressure of 996 hectopascals at its center.

In addition to the typical two-day weekend, Japan will observe a string of national holidays next week, ending with Autumn Equinox Day on Wednesday.

Earlier in August, Typhoon Chan-hom made landfall in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, near Tokyo.