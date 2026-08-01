Japan births rise for the first time in 11 years
01:21, 29 August 2026
Japan recorded a turnaround in its demographic trend, with first-half births rising for the first time in over a decade, JIJI PRESS reports.
Data released by the health ministry on Friday shows the number of newborns edged up 0.8% to 342,068 during the January-June period compared to the previous year.
This marks the first time first-half birth rates have risen in 11 years.
Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had recorded the highest childbirths in 7 years.