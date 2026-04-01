Japan assesses feasibility of sending minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz

On Friday, Takayuki Kobayashi, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, visited the prime minister's office and submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the party's recommendations urging the government to consider sending minesweepers once fighting between the United States and Iran ends.

Kobayashi said that sending minesweepers is one option for securing Japan's national interests within legal constraints. Takaichi responded that her government shares the same view as the LDP, adding, "We'll protect the people's daily lives."

In response to Trump's request at their meeting in March, Takaichi said that there are things that Japan can and cannot do under its laws.

Under the Self-Defense Forces law, Japan can deploy minesweepers to clear mines left after fighting. After the Gulf War, the country sent minesweepers to the Persian Gulf in 1991.

Previously, it was reported U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the Strait of Hormuz is "sealed up tight" until Iran is able to make a deal with the United States to end hostilities, as he ordered the Navy to "shoot and kill" any boat laying mines in the vital waterway.