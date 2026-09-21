Japan, ASEAN agreed to deepen economic partnership

The agreement was reached Sunday at a meeting of economy ministers in Manila, Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa said following the talks.

The ministers also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in key areas including energy security, artificial intelligence and supply chains, according to Akazawa.

We hope to advance discussions to further solidify our strong economic ties built so far, the Japanese minister said.

Opening the meeting, Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, whose country chaired the gathering, emphasized the growing importance of Japan-ASEAN cooperation amid increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainty around the world.

In a joint statement adopted at the meeting, the participants highlighted geopolitical tensions and risks to critical energy supply routes. They also pledged to refrain from unilateral measures that could contribute to further instability in the global economy.

Earlier, it was reported Japan's Sanae Takaichi would meet Donald Trump in New York.