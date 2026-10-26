The 24-week trial involved 87 participants in South Korea. Researchers compared a daily probiotic supplement with a placebo, without telling participants or researchers who received which treatment.

The probiotic group showed a significant reduction in blood levels of pTau181, a marker associated with Alzheimer’s-related changes in the brain. The group also showed improvements in some cognitive tests, including tasks involving visual memory and the ability to understand spatial relationships.

The supplement, called KL-P301, contained 3 bacterial strains. Participants took it daily for 6 months, either as a powder or mixed with water.

The findings suggest that probiotics could help address some early changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. However, the researchers stressed that the results remain preliminary and do not prove that probiotics reduce harmful tau protein buildup in the brain.

The study also examined signs of inflammation. Most inflammatory markers changed only slightly, although levels of one marker, IL-1β, fell more in the probiotic group than in the placebo group.

Researchers believe that gut bacteria may influence brain health through the body's immune system and inflammatory processes. However, scientists still do not fully understand how probiotics affect the brain or whether they can restore a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

The trial builds on earlier research linking probiotics to changes in blood markers associated with brain health. However, the researchers said larger and longer studies are needed to confirm the benefits and determine whether they last.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Saudi Arabia sent biological samples into space to study Alzheimer’s disease.